Porch pooper caught on video: Amazon fires driver after defecating on porch

A driver who delivers for Amazon was seen on video defecating on the front porch of at least two Woodland Hills homes.

What we know:

Tamara Bedoy got a special delivery with her Amazon package. Her husband left their Woodland Hills home early Sunday morning to get her Mother’s Day breakfast and found a smelly surprise… human feces.

"Just right here in front of the garage, just right there on the steps, that’s where it happened. This is where the package was delivered at the top of the stairs. Poop. And then she walked over here and threw her napkins over the side," her husband said in a video shared with FOX 11.

The delivery driver apparently defecated again down the road.

"It’s really gross and then to find out a little bit later that she did it again about 30 minutes after she left my house, she went to someone else’s house, then did the same thing. That’s malicious, personal, disgusting," Tamara Bedoy said.

With signs warning of "recording in progress," the driver was caught on camera shortly after this incident urinating on a lawn. The homeowner was too upset to talk about it.

"We both couldn’t sleep last night after processing it. I’m like could she come back? I heard she lost her job. Will she be angry? And now I have to think about these things and I shouldn’t have to but I am honestly," Bedoy exclaimed.

What they're saying:

Amazon says the driver was an independent contractor and is no longer delivering packages.

Amazon sent the following statement to FOX 11, "We’re deeply disturbed by the unacceptable behavior of this delivery driver and apologize to the customers involved. We immediately identified the driver and they are no longer delivering on behalf of Amazon."