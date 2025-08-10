Amanda Trebach: Los Angeles nurse released from ICE custody

article

The Brief Amanda Trebach, a nurse from Southern California, was released from federal custody after being detained by ICE agents. Her arrest sparked protests in Los Angeles, with demonstrators demanding her release. Trebach was accused of obstructing federal agents but was released without facing criminal charges.



What we know:

According to National Nurses United, an organization representing 225,000 registered nurses across the country, Trebach was detained by federal agents in San Pedro on Thursday, August 7.

A video went viral on social media earlier in the week showing a woman – identified by community members as Trebach – pinned to the ground and later taken into an dark-colored van with no visible markings on the vehicle.

Her detainment drew demonstrations outside the Metropolitan Detention Center in downtown Los Angeles as protesters called for her release.

The U.S. Customs and Border Patrol issued a statement accusing Trebach of blocking federal agents from doing their jobs at Terminal Island in San Pedro.

"As Border Patrol Agents departed Terminal Island to conduct immigration enforcement operations, Amanda Trebach jumped in front of moving vehicles, causing drivers to swerve out of the way. She continued to hit the car with her signs and fists while yelling obscenities at agents. After vehicles evaded her, she again physically blocked and impeded CBP from completing their duties. Agents arrested her for impeding and obstructing federal law enforcement," the statement issued by CBP read.

CBP did not release any evidence linked to the crimes Trebach was accused of committing. Over the weekend, it was revealed that Trebach has since been released on Saturday evening without facing criminal charges.

What they're saying:

National Nurses United issued the following statement in response to Trebach's release:

"National Nurses United celebrates the release of fellow registered nurse, Amanda Trebach, yesterday evening without criminal charges. It is a great relief to know she is home. We thank all of our nurse members and community supporters for spreading the word and joining the efforts led by Unión del Barrio to bring her home.

Her release is a testament to the power of organizing resistance and solidarity against the ongoing attacks by the Trump administration on our lives and livelihoods, felt sharply and painfully by our immigrant and migrant communities. We applaud the dedication and commitment of community organizers – like Amanda and other patrollers at Harbor Area Peace Patrol, who have been documenting Immigration and Customs Enforcement and Customs and Border Patrol activity – in asserting justice and humanity against a government that defies these values.

As a union of nurses who advocate for our community’s health and wellbeing, at the bedside and outside of our hospitals, we know the attacks are coming in every direction. We are empowered by this news to continue building our union to resist."

The other side:

Below is a full statement released by CBP:

Secretary Noem has been clear: Anyone who seeks to harm law enforcement officers will be found and prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law."