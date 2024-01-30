Alyssa Milano thanks GoFundMe donors after son's baseball team surpasses fundraising goal

Actress Alyssa Milano is saying thank you to everyone who donated to her son's baseball team, helping them reach their fundraising goal just a day after she received backlash on social media for asking fans for their monetary support.

"Thank you to everyone who donated. Milo’s team’s #gofundme has reached their goal for #Cooperstown. I so appreciate your donations in the midst of the vitriol," she posted on X, formerly known as Twitter.

According to the GoFundMe page, more than 300 donations were made, with the team raising $11,290 of its $10,000 goal.

RELATED COVERAGE: Alyssa Milano responds after critics slam her as ‘out of touch’ for requesting money for son's baseball trip

Milano defended her decision to ask for donations, sharing she has financially contributed to the team.

"I’ve paid for uniforms for the entire team and coaches, thrown bday parties and sponsor any kid who can’t afford monthly dues," she wrote on X.

Alyssa Milano at the Los Angeles special screening of "Maestro" held at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on December 12, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Mark Von Holden/Variety via Getty Images)

"The kids also do fundraising themselves — car washes, movie nights, and many other fun things! Thank you to all who have contributed to the gofundme! You’ve made things easier for these boys and their families."

Milano and her husband, David Bugliari, tied the knot in August 2009 and have a 12-year-old son named Milo and a 9-year-old daughter, Elizabella.

"We hope you will make a donation to keep our team competitive. Your donation will go to travel costs, uniforms and dues for families," a message on the fundraising page read. "We also might use your donations for pins or novelty items to make our tournaments memorable experiences beyond the field."

Social media users were confused why Milano was asking her followers for money, when she is a multimillionaire. Milano starred on the hit drama "Charmed" for six seasons, and Bugliari is the co-head of motion picture talent at the management firm Creative Artists Agency.

Many were left wondering "why isn't Alyssa Milano paying for the trip for the whole team herself," while others were questioning why the actress is "asking for money from people who can barely buy groceries."

Alyssa Milano and son Milo Thomas Bugliari attend the UNICEF USA's 14th Annual Snowflake Ball at Cipriani Wall Street on November 27, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Dominik Bindl/WireImage via Getty Images) Expand

"Alyssa Milano has absolutely lost her mind. How out-of-touch and tone deaf can one person possibly be," one user wrote.

"Just a reminder: Alyssa Milano and her husband are both multi-millionaires," another commented. "They could pay for the entire trip for the whole team without batting an eye!"

While many were quick to judge the "Who's the Boss" star for her post, a few people were happy to donate, writing, "this is awesome. You've done so much for so many," and "Sounds like a great trip, Alyssa. Hope he has a fantastic time."

FOX News contributed to this report.