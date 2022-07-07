All eyes will be on LA for 2022 MLB All-Star Game

The countdown clock is running as we look ahead to the MLB All-Star game airing here on FOX 11.

Don't know a lot about baseball? FOX 11's floor director David Tapia gives us a little All-Star 101.

With the Midsummer Classic the best in the league will converge in LA for the July 19 game for the first time in 42 years. Dodger Stadium is home to the big game. It's another big win for Southern California still fairly fresh off the Super Bowl at SoFi Stadium in February.

Tapia grew up in Chicago and is first and foremost a Cubs fan. His second favorite team has always been the Dodgers. Now living in LA, his son's favorite team is the Dodgers.

Tapia played Little League and still loves the game so much he and his son attend Spring Training in Arizona. When his Cubs were in the World Series in 2016, he flew back home to watch a game.

You can watch the MLB All-Star game on FOX 11 with pre-show coverage starting at 2 p.m.


