Aliso Viejo substitute teacher arrested after allegedly threatening students

A substitute teacher at an Aliso Viejo area high school was arrested Wednesday, after allegedly making a threat against students that led to a shelter in place at the school.

James Setterholm, 69, a substitute at Aliso Niguel High School, was taken into custody Wednesday. According to Orange County Sheriff's deputies, Setterholm "made a general threat" to the majority of the class. A student who heard Setterholm's alleged comment told staff and police.

The incident led to a shelter in place around noon Wednesday. Students and staff were on lockdown until around 1 p.m.

Setterholm is currently in Orange County Jail.

No other information was immediately available.