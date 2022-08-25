Aliso Viejo man who killed dad after being told to 'stop drinking beer and get a job' sentenced

An Aliso Viejo man who killed two people - including his own father - after he was told to "stop drinking beer and get a job" was sentenced Wednesday to life in prison, according to the Orange County District Attorney's Office.

Luke William Ferguson, 31, was sentenced to life without the possibility of parole plus 84 years for the 2017 fatal double shooting that also injured two roommates, prosecutors said.

According to the DA, Ferguson shot his father, Douglas Ferguson, 59, when he came home from work. He then shot his father's girlfriend, Lisa Cosenza, 51, in the head. Two roommates, Todd Kuchar and Brandon Dufault, were also shot but survived.

RELATED: Son convicted of killing dad, girlfriend and wounding 2 others in OC

Ferguson was arrested a short time later in Inglewood after a police chase.

Ferguson's attorney, Chris McGibbons of the Orange County Public Defender's Office, said the defendant had moved back in with his dad about six weeks prior to the shooting.

Everyone in the home got along well, but, "The only complaint would be Luke was eating all the food and drinking all the beer and he didn't have a job," McGibbons said.

Deputies found marijuana and guns in the master bedroom's locked closet, McGibbons said. All the residents smoked marijuana, and more guns were found in the father's locked safe, the attorney said.

Ferguson was convicted last month of first-degree murder and attempted murder, along with special circumstance allegations of multiple murders and sentencing enhancements for personally firing a gun and causing great bodily injury or death.

City News Service contributed to this report.