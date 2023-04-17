Alinka Castaneda: Missing LA County teen found safe after 4-month disappearance

Alinka Castaneda, the 16-year-old girl at the center of a 4-month missing person's search, has been found safe.

Prior to her return, Castaneda was last seen on New Year's Day 2023. She was last seen Jan. 1 getting into a car outside her home in the Carson area.

Her disappearance prompted the community to launch an intense search across the Carson area. Earlier in the month, Carson Mayor Lula Davis-Holmes announced the city gave green light to a $100,000 reward for anyone with information that could lead to Castaneda's safe return.

Officials did not say how they were able to find the teen.