Dodgers’ Alex Vesia opens up about heartbreaking loss of first child

If you or someone you know needs support now, call or text 988 or chat at 988lifeline.org.

Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Alex Vesia shared a deeply emotional message during spring training on Friday as he spoke publicly for the first time since missing the 2025 World Series.

The 29-year-old reliever opened up about the loss of his daughter, Sterling Sol Vesia, and the long road of healing that lies ahead for his family.

What we know:

Alex and Kayla Vesia’s daughter passed away on October 26, 2025, just days after the Dodgers announced Vesia would miss the World Series due to a "deeply personal family matter."

On February 13, at "Comeback Ranch" in Glendale, Vesia delivered a six-minute statement describing the brief but "precious" moments he and Kayla shared with Sterling, including reading to her and holding her.

He confirmed that the couple began seeking therapy six weeks ago to navigate their grief.

Vesia also took time to specifically thank the Toronto Blue Jays bullpen—particularly pitcher Louis Varland—for wearing his number 51 on their caps during the championship series as a gesture of solidarity.

What they're saying:

"The lessons we've learned from this is that life can change in an instant. For us, 10 minutes is all it took," Vesia told the media.

He emphasized the importance of vulnerability, adding, "For those out there who've lost a child or are fighting through any struggle... please seek help. Talk to somebody. It's definitely helped Kay and I."

Regarding the support from his peers, Vesia recalled his reaction to seeing the number 51 on opposing jerseys.

"Kay and I, we were very emotional. We were super overwhelmed with emotion... It showed that it's much bigger than baseball."

The couple had announced in April 2025 that they were expecting their first child.

What's next:

Vesia is currently with the Dodgers in Arizona as they prepare for the 2026 season.

While he is participating in spring training, he requested continued privacy for his family as they "navigate the ups and downs" of the upcoming year.

What you can do:

If you or someone you know has experienced the loss of a child, organizations like Share Pregnancy & Infant Loss Support offer resources and community groups.

Following Vesia’s advice, you can find professional help through the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) national helpline at 1-800-662-HELP.