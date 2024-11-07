Ventura County air quality impacted by Mountain Fire

The Brief Smoke from the Mountain Fire is impacting air quality in Ventura County. The fire is fueled by Santa Ana winds combined with dry conditions in the region. The Air Quality Alert remains in effect until Thursday evening.



The fast-growing Mountain Fire in Ventura County has exploded to more than 14,500 acres, destroying multiple homes in Camarillo, Moorpark, and Somis, and threatening thousands more as mandatory evacuation orders are in place.

The fire is driven by Santa Ana winds combined with dry conditions in the area, which has prompted an Air Quality Alert due to smoke impacts and blowing dust, according to the National Weather Service.

The Air Quality Alert is in effect until 4 p.m. Thursday for all of Ventura County.

"Strong Santa Ana winds will be dominant throughout the day, stirring up high levels of dust throughout most of the county," forecasters said. "For areas directly impacted by dust, particulate levels are likely to be elevated for several hours and could reach unhealthy levels."

Those directly impacted by dust are advised to exercise extreme caution and avoid outdoor activities. People with health issues, the elderly, and children are also advised to remain indoors during this time. Doors and windows should remain closed as long as the alert remains active.

Additionally, forecasters said humidity levels are expected to drop to 8% to 15%, giving the region a dangerous combination of dry, windy conditions.

The NWS said residents should expect a high risk of power outages and public safety power shutoffs during this time.

Weather alerts

Red Flag Warnings of critical fire weather conditions are in effect for the following:

Until 6 p.m. Thursday in the Antelope Valley;

Until 6 p.m. Thursday for L.A. County beaches and the Palos Verdes Hills;

Until 6 p.m. Thursday in the Santa Clarita Valley, Malibu Coast and San Fernando Valley, with a "Particularly Dangerous Situation red flag warning" in effect in those areas from 9 a.m. Wednesday until 4 p.m. Wednesday;

Until 6 p.m. Thursday in Calabasas, Agoura Hills, the Antelope Valley Foothills and the San Gabriel Valley;

Until 6 p.m. Thursday for the Santa Ana Mountains

Until 6 p.m. Thursday for Catalina Island and the L.A. County inland coast, including downtown Los Angeles.

Until 6 p.m. Thursday for Orange County coastal areas

Until 11 a.m. Friday in the 5 Freeway corridor;

Until 11 a.m. Friday in the Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area, San Gabriel Mountains and the 14 Freeway corridor

