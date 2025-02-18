AI-powered gym, Fred Fitness, opens in Santa Monica

The Brief Fred Fitness is officially open in Santa Monica. The gym has a unique and high-tech twist. Fred Fitness is located near the Santa Monica Pier.



A brand-new gym in Santa Monica is offering a high-tech advantage for its members.

On Tuesday, Good Day LA’s Bob DeCastro put the AI-powered workout to the test at Fred Fitness.

What we know:

Fred Fitness in Santa Monica is a state-of-the-art concept that uses artificial intelligence and top tier equipment designed to enhance workouts.

The gym prides itself on offering personalized training, so members are constantly progressing.

There are also personal trainers on-hand who explain how to work the machines, proper form and more.

Fred Fitness

What they're saying:

So far, the gym has rave reviews.

"This is a great place for beginners who are a bit intimidated to walk into a gym and start using equipment. The AI helps to guide movements and creates a tailored fitness program for you to follow so that you aren’t lost on where to start," one review said.

"Super helpful staff, clean environment and this gym is so fun to go to because it gamifies the workouts. The gym feels super futuristic and minimalistic in the best way possible. The bio age feature really holds you accountable to your health," another review said.

By the numbers:

The Fred Fitness website lists its membership at $150 a month with no contract or annual fee.