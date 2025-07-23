AG Bonta asks state to take over LA County's troubled juvenile halls

The Brief California Attorney General Rob Bonta announced he will seek a receivership for Los Angeles County's juvenile halls due to "repeated operational failures." The move aims to address ongoing issues like violence and drug overdoses at facilities like Los Padrinos, which remain out of compliance with court orders. County supervisors expressed support and frustration, while the probation officers' union blamed the Board of Supervisors for the crisis.



California Attorney General Rob Bonta announced on Wednesday that his office will seek a receivership for Los Angeles County's juvenile detention system, including Los Padrinos and Barry J. Nidorf juvenile halls.

California pursues receivership

What we know:

Bonta stated that his office intends to file a court petition to establish a receivership for Los Angeles County's juvenile detention system.

This action targets Los Padrinos and Barry J. Nidorf juvenile halls, which Bonta claims have suffered "repeated operational failures." These failures include instances of youth-on-youth violence and drug overdoses within Los Padrinos.

Bonta criticized the county's management, asserting its failure to comply with court judgments and orders concerning the facilities dating back to 2021, noting that the county remains out of compliance with 75% of these provisions.

SUGGESTED: Suspected overdose at Los Padrinos Juvenile Hall under investigation

A receivership would transfer control of the juvenile halls to a court-appointed officer.

Los Padrinos Juvenile Hall, opened in 2023, has been repeatedly deemed unsuitable by state regulators and continues to operate under such a declaration. Issues at the facility include short-staffing and inadequate transportation for detainees to classes or medical appointments.

Recent incidents at Los Padrinos

Dig deeper:

March 2025: Thirty county probation officers faced criminal charges over allegations of facilitating "gladiator fights" among youth detainees.

Early July 2025: An outside contractor, Alejandro Lopez, 21, of Downey, an employee of Student Nest, was charged with felony counts for allegedly bringing Xanax pills into Los Padrinos. Officials allege Lopez also induced others, including a Los Padrinos ward, to participate in the scheme.

Two days after Lopez's arrest: At least nine individuals, including one youth detainee, were hospitalized due to exposure to an unknown substance at the facility.

Last week: Another contract worker, hired through Apple One to work with the county Department of Youth Development, was detained after attempting to bring a concealed blade and a canister of pepper spray into Los Padrinos during a routine security screening. The employee was denied entry, escorted from the premises, and ordered not to return.

SUGGESTED: Tutor, youth charged in plot to smuggle Xanax into Los Padrinos Juvenile Hall

What they're saying:

Bonta emphasized the severity of the situation in a statement, calling it "a last resort" and "the only option left to ensure the safety and well-being of the youth currently in its care."

"For four-and-a-half years, we've moved aggressively to bring the county into compliance with our judgment -- and we've been met with glacial progress that has too often looked like one step forward and two steps back. Enough is enough. These young people deserve better, and my office will not stop until they get it. A receivership is the best and only option to turn Los Angeles County juvenile halls around, and we believe the court will agree," the attorney general added.

SUGGESTED: LA County proclaim local emergency over Los Padrinos Juvenile Hall

County Supervisor Janice Hahn, whose district includes Los Padrinos, expressed strong support for the receivership.

"We have spent years trying to improve conditions, exhausted every tool at the county level, and still, we are failing these young people," Hahn stated. "I stand ready to do everything I can to help receivership succeed and I urge our county leadership, our Chief Probation Officer, and our county lawyers to stay at the table to shape a process that helps ensure the kids who are not only in our custody but are in our care get the help and support they need."

Board of Supervisors Chair Kathryn Barger remarked that the development "has been a long time coming," attributing some dysfunction to the Board's "micromanagement."

"Today's action is a direct repudiation of our board's ability to effectively oversee this department. While this request carries weight and must not be taken lightly, my focus remains unchanged: protecting and supporting the youth in our care. They deserve safe facilities, meaningful rehabilitative programs, and a system that offers them a path to growth and accountability," Barger added.

SUGGESTED: 3 possible drug overdoses reported at Los Padrinos Juvenile Hall

LA County Public Defender Ricardo Garcia issued a statement, asserting that "any state intervention must prioritize the safety, well-being, and constitutional rights of every youth. Instead of further investment in a carceral system, state action should prioritize lasting transformation of how the criminal legal system treats its most vulnerable youth and continue to move away from punishment toward healing, education, and care, not cages."