Tutor, youth charged in plot to smuggle Xanax into Los Padrinos Juvenile Hall

The Brief A tutor and youth ward were charged in a plot to smuggle Xanax pills into Los Padrinos Juvenile Hall. If convicted as charged, they each face up to three years in state prison.



A tutor for incarcerated youth was charged with multiple felonies for allegedly working with a young adult ward to smuggle drugs into Los Padrinos Juvenile Hall in Downey.

According to the LA County District Attorney's office, the ward, Orlando Cuevas, was also charged with a felony in connection with the case.

What we know:

The tutor, 21-year-old Alejandro Lopez, is an employee of the nonprofit organization Student Nest. On June 30, investigators saw Lopez allegedly handing Cuevas an electrical tape-wrapped bundle containing approximately 170 Xanax pills. Lopez was subsequently arrested.

He has been charged with one felony count each of bringing or sending a controlled substance into a juvenile hall or camp and possession for sale of a designated controlled substance. It is further alleged that Lopez induced others to participate in the commission of the crimes, a statement from the DA's office said.

Cuevas, the 18-year-old youth ward, was charged with one felony count of unlawful possession for sale of a designated controlled substance.

If convicted as charged, Lopez and Cuevas face up to three years in state prison.

What they're saying:

"Our juvenile facilities must remain secure, drug-free environments where young people have a real chance at rehabilitation," District Attorney Nathan J. Hochman said in a statement. "That responsibility applies to everyone — whether it’s a contractor on the outside or a youth on the inside. Anyone who participates in smuggling narcotics into these facilities will be held accountable. We will not allow illegal drugs to threaten the safety of our institutions or the futures of those entrusted to our care."

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

Dig deeper:

The juvenile hall has been plagued with operational issues since it reopened in 2023.

On Wednesday, July 2, at least nine people were taken to a hospital following an exposure to an unknown substance.

Probation officials initially said authorities responded to a "suspected overdose and possible exposure to an unidentified substance" at the facility Wednesday morning. Investigators from the Los Angeles County Probation Department later said several people were taken to hospitals, including one youth and eight staff members, due to the exposure. All of them were responsive and stable. It's unclear what type of substance was involved.