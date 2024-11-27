After police shootout in West Adams, woman's home riddled with bullet holes

The Brief Shannon Kimbell's apartment was riddled with bullets after a shootout between police and a domestic violence suspect. Kimbell said the bullets went right through the window where her 1-year-old dog usually relaxes. Aundre Jones was killed in the shootout with police.



When there's an officer involved shooting, there can be unintended consequences. Shannon Kimbell lives in the building where the end-of-a-pursuit shootout took place, but she didn't have anything to do with it.

Shannon Kimbell held back the tears as she thought back to the pursuit and officer-involved shooting in front of her home Tuesday that could have killed her precious dog Charlie, or her if she hadn't been at work when all hell broke loose.

After police chased Aundre Jones across LA County, he pulled into the parking lot of a West Adams apartment complex. The same building where Kimbell lives. That's when police said Jones pulled out two guns and started firing at officers. Officers shot back. Paramedics took Jones to the hospital, where he died Wednesday.

Kimbell showed FOX 11 the damage done to her home by the shootout. Bullet holes were scattered on the outside walls, in her sofa and apartment hallway, and in the front window where Charlie usually sits.

Jones' white Maserati still sits in the parking lot where he left it just before the shooting.

Kimbell recalled how sick she felt when, after four hours, she finally walked into her apartment. There wasn't a sound from Charlie. She said she got physically ill, threw up and was worried Charlie didn't survive.

"He's the sweetest," Kimbell said. Both she and her dog are safe.