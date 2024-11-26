Pursuit ends with police shootout on live TV in LA's West Adams neighborhood

The Brief A wild police chase across Los Angeles ended with a shootout in front of a West Adams apartment. The driver was wanted for alleged domestic violence and assault with a deadly weapon, police said. The chase ended when the driver parked behind an apartment building. Police said the man then took out two guns and shot at officers. Officers shot back at him. A bystander was also hit in the arm. She and the driver were hospitalized.



A police chase across Los Angeles ended with a shootout in West Adams Tuesday, according to the LAPD.

It all started shortly around 12:15 p.m., after police received a call for domestic violence in San Pedro. According to Chief Jim McDonnell, a person on a Dash bus called to report the assault. McDonnell said a man in a white Maserati was following the bus.

SkyFOX picked up the chase in the Jefferson Park area, around 1 p.m. The driver was seen driving through Ladera Heights, Crenshaw, and Inglewood.

In the Crenshaw area, the driver ran a red light and made a wide right turn onto the wrong side of the road.

After several more minutes, the driver then pulled into the driveway of an apartment building on West Blvd. near W. 30th Street in West Adams.

The driver then parked and stepped outside; he appeared to be armed with a gun. The man then walked down the driveway toward the front of the building. That's when McDonnell said the man pulled out two guns and started shooting at officers. Officers shot back.

The driver appeared to be hit by several shots as he fell to the ground. His condition is unknown. Paramedics arrived on the scene and transported him to the hospital. Three women were also detained; their connection to the suspect is unknown. One of those women, McDonnell said, was hit with a bullet. Paramedics also brought her to the hospital, but McDonnell said her injuries were not life-threatening.