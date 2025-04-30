Advocates demand release of detained Pomona day laborer Jesus Domingo Ros

Following a federal court ruling limiting Border Patrol's ability to conduct warrantless stops in California, the Pomona Economic Opportunity Center is demanding the release of Jesus Domingo Ros, a day laborer detained in a recent raid.

What we know:

A federal court has issued a landmark ruling restricting Border Patrol's authority to conduct warrantless stops and arrests in California.

This decision comes after a raid on April 22 raid outside a Home Depot in Pomona, where Ros, an Indigenous Mayan day laborer, was detained without a warrant by Border Patrol agents.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: 10 Pomona day laborers arrested by immigration outside Home Depot

Except for Ros, the identities of the other suspects detained were not released.

Witnesses said about 10 CBP vehicles, both marked and unmarked, pulled up to the store and detained 15-20 day laborers.

In a statement to FOX 11, CBP said that the operation targeted one undocumented immigrant who had an active arrest warrant.

Officials said that when they arrested that person, they found nine other undocumented immigrants, who "had prior charges, including child abuse, assault with a deadly weapon, immigration violations and DUI," according to Hilton Beckham, Assistant Commissioner of CBP's Office of Public Affairs.

What they're saying:

U.S. District Judge Jennifer L. Thurston emphasized that such actions violate the Fourth Amendment, which protects immigrant workers, including day laborers and farmworkers.

SUGGESTED: Homeland Security, Riverside County deputies raid business in Pomona

Alexis Teodoro, Worker Rights Director at the Pomona Economic Opportunity Center, stated, "This ruling confirms what our community already knows: it is unconstitutional to target day laborers simply for existing in public spaces." Teodoro and other advocates are calling for Ros's immediate release, asserting that his arrest was unjust and unlawful.

What's next:

Ros is currently detained at the Imperial Regional Detention Facility in Calexico, with his attorney filing for a bond hearing.

Advocates and officials, including Senator Alex Padilla, Pomona Mayor Tim Sandoval, and Los Angeles County Supervisor Hilda Solis, have expressed support for Ros's release.

SUGGESTED: ICE raids: Latest round of arrests in Southern California

The Pomona Economic Opportunity Center continues to urge ICE and the immigration court to free Ros under his own recognizance or bond.