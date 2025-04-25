Expand / Collapse search

Homeland Security, Riverside County deputies raid business in Pomona

Published  April 25, 2025 10:54pm PDT
Pomona
Raid at business in LA County

A raid took place at an auto body shop in Pomona.

The Brief

    • Federal authorities and Riverside County deputies raided a business in San Gabriel Valley.
    • Officials did not elaborate on what prompted the feds to arrive at an auto shop in Pomona.

LOS ANGELES COUNTY, Calif. - Federal and Riverside County law enforcement officers raided a business in Los Angeles County's San Gabriel Valley.

What we know:

The Riverside County Sheriff's Office respond to a call in the 200 block of Holt Avenue in Pomona on Friday, April 25. Homeland Security also arrived at the auto shop in the area over a "narcotics-related search warrant."

In a live-streamed video shared by "MDMEDIA18" on YouTube, Pomona Mayor Tim Sandoval was at the scene.

What we don't know:

Officials did not elaborate on the alleged narcotic bust that warranted the raid. It is also unknown what prompted federal response.

As of Friday, April 25, officials have not made formal announcements on what actually happened in the auto shop raid.

The Source: This report used information provided by the Riverside County Sheriff's Office and the video published by "MDMEDIA18."

