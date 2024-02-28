Adele postpones Vegas residency due to health issues: 'I have no choice'

Las Vegas will be without one of its resident performers next month.

In a statement shared on social media, Adele regretfully informed her followers that she has to postpone her "Weekends with Adele" residency for the entirety of March, due to ongoing health issues.

"Sadly I have to take a beat and pause my Vegas residency," she wrote. "I was sick at the end of the last leg and all the way through my break. I hadn't quite gotten the chance to get back to full health before shows resumed and now I'm sick again."

"And unfortunately it's all taken a toll on my voice. And so on Doctors orders I have no choice but to rest thoroughly," she explained. "The remaining 5 weekends of this leg are being postponed to a later date. We are already working out the details and you will be sent the information asap."

She noted in the caption that she'd miss her fans "like mad" and that she's "sorry for the inconvenience.

A representative for the "Rolling In The Deep" singer did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for further comment.

Adele performs onstage during "Weekends with Adele" at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace on January 26, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for AD) (Getty Images)

Adele initially announced this residency in 2021, only to stun and disappoint fans months later by postponing the tour in its entirety. In an emotional video shared by the British star, Adele told fans that the caliber of her show was not up to par and that she and her crew wouldn't be ready to begin on time.

Adele's revamped residency finally began in November 2022, with the singer announcing the first extension of her stay in March 2023. In October, she announced her final stint would run from January through June 2024.

Just last month, Adele informed her fans that when her residency concludes in Vegas, she's off to Munich, Germany, to perform a series of shows.

"I haven’t played in Europe since 2016! I couldn’t think of a more wonderful way to spend my summer and end this beautiful phase of my life and career with shows closer to home during such an exciting summer," she wrote of the opportunity.

