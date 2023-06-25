Adelanto mom arrested for allegedly killing her 7-month-old

An Adelanto mother was arrested over the weekend for allegedly murdering her 7-month-old daughter, the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department announced Sunday.

Mayra Rodriguez-Garcia, 36, is facing charges of murder, torture and child abuse causing death.

According to the SBSD, deputies were called to a home in the 11400 block of Russet Place just after 2 a.m. Saturday. When they got there, they found the infant girl was not breathing. They attempted CPR until paramedics arrived. The girl was taken to the hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Deputies said they'd found evidence that the child had been abused, and later determined that Rodriguez-Garcia was responsible for her daughter's death. Rodriguez-Garcia was arrested and remains in custody without bail.

Detectives are still investigating this case. Anyone with information was asked to contact the homicide division at 909-890-4904. Those wishing to remain anonymous can call 1-800-782-7463, or submit a tip online at wetip.com.

