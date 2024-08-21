Adam Krueger to join FOX 11 as Chief Meteorologist

Adam Krueger has joined FOX 11 as Chief Meteorologist, station Vice President and News Director, Bobbi Gearhart announced Wednesday.

Krueger, who brings extensive experience in meteorology, is set to begin delivering forecasts on September 3 for FOX 11's weekday evening newscasts scheduled at 5 p.m., 6 p.m., 10 p.m., and late-night show "Good Nite LA" at 11 p.m.

In making the announcement, Gearhart stated, "Adam has a wealth of meteorological expertise and the rare ability to deliver the information in an engaging and entertaining manner that makes weather accessible and enjoyable for everyone."

Krueger transitions to FOX 11 following his role as Chief Meteorologist at KIAH-TV/CW39 in Houston, Texas, since 2020. His career has also seen him cover the weather for Spectrum News in Austin and San Antonio, as well as acting as weekend meteorologist and a general assignment reporter for KABB-TV in San Antonio. The Certified Broadcast Meteorologist launched his career at KHAS-TV in Hastings, Nebraska.

Adam Krueger.

Krueger is a Certified Broadcast Meteorologist from the American Meteorological Society. A graduate of Purdue University, he holds a Bachelors of Science degree in Meteorology with a minor in Economics.

Upon accepting his new position, Krueger expressed excitement to join the FOX 11 team and to serve the community with his passion for both accurate weather forecasting and making the information entertaining.

"I can't wait to work with this talented team of journalists and contribute to the impressive work they are doing for the community. I'm a weather geek at heart, so while I'm passionate about delivering accurate and reliable forecasts, I also enjoy having some fun along the way," said Krueger.

