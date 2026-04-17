51st Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach kicks off with IndyCar practice, Lupe Fiasco concert

The Brief The Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach begins Friday, featuring three days of racing on a 1.97-mile street circuit surrounding the Long Beach Convention Center. The schedule includes practice and qualifying sessions across IndyCar, IMSA, and Porsche Carrera Cup series, plus an autograph session and a concert by Lupe Fiasco. The weekend features the 600-horsepower Stadium Super Trucks, Historic Sports Car Challenge muscle cars, and the high-speed drifting competition starting Friday night.



The Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach opens its gates this Friday for its 51st year, transforming the streets of downtown Long Beach into a high-octane racing hub.

The three-day event offers a mix of professional racing, interactive fan experiences, and nightly musical performances.

What we know:

The event features a 1.97-mile, 11-turn street circuit.

Friday's schedule is packed with practice sessions starting at 7:45 a.m., including the headline IndyCar series and the Porsche Carrera Cup.

Fans can access a free IndyCar autograph session in the Grand Ballroom from 5:15 to 6:15 p.m.

The evening concludes with the first round of the drifting competition and a performance by Grammy-winner Lupe Fiasco on the Terrace Plaza.

Timeline:

7:30 a.m. Friday: Gates open to the public.

7:45 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. Friday: Practice sessions for Porsche Carrera Cup, Historic Sports Cars, and IMSA.

3:00 p.m. – 4:30 p.m. Friday: Featured IndyCar practice session.

5:15 p.m. Friday: Free IndyCar driver autograph session.

6:30 p.m. Friday: Lupe Fiasco concert and drifting competition begin.

Saturday: IndyCar qualifying and Kings of Chaos concert.

Sunday: The featured Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach IndyCar race.

What they're saying:

The Stadium Super Trucks series remains a fan favorite, founded by racing veteran Robby Gordon. T

he competition is a family affair, as Gordon's 17-year-old son, Max Gordon, returns to the track following a successful run last year.

Max Gordon won the first of two races in Long Beach last year, marking his third victory at the venue in just four years.

What you can do:

Spectators holding Friday race tickets can attend the Lupe Fiasco concert at 6:30 p.m. at no additional cost.

Those interested in meeting the drivers should head to the Long Beach Convention Center’s Grand Ballroom early for the autograph session, which is free to all ticket holders on a first-come, first-served basis.