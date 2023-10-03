At least 4 people shot at Morgan State University, report says

article

A possible active shooter situation at an HBCU campus in Maryland reportedly left at least four people hurt Tuesday night.

The Baltimore Police Department responded to a call in the 1700 block of Argonne Drive, which is on the campus of Morgan State University. Baltimore PD said on social media officers are at the scene, but did not say if people were hurt or deaths were reported.

FOX 45 News in Baltimore reports the shooting left at least four people hurt.

As of 7 p.m. PT, no arrests have been announced in the police activity. The school issued a statement warning those near the campus to shelter in place.

This is a breaking news story. Stay with FOX 11 News for the latest.