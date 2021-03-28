Suspected gunman in custody in active shooter incident at Everglades National Park

article

A suspected gunman is now in custody after authorities said he opened fire at park rangers unprovoked at the Everglades National Park Sunday, according to authorities.

The shooting prompted an active shooter alert.

"Suspect has been located and is in custody. Incident has been resolved," the park earlier tweeted Sunday evening.

Officials said no injuries have been reported.

"Active shooter incident happening at Everglades NP," the park posted in a tweet.

Advertisement

Police describe the suspected gunman as a 33-year-old White male.

Federal, state and local authorities are helping with the investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.