Accused Palisades Fire arsonist seeks freedom before trial

The 29-year-old former Uber driver accused of starting the New Year's Day blaze that grew into the devastating Palisades Fire is expected to ask a federal judge Tuesday for release from custody while he awaits trial.

The backstory:

The defendant, Jonathan Rinderknecht, is accused of setting what was initially known as the Lachman Fire just after midnight on January 1, 2025, on federal land.

Law enforcement determined that Rinderknecht set the fire using witness statements, video surveillance, cell phone data, and analysis of fire dynamics.

Although firefighters quickly suppressed the initial Lachman Fire, it continued to smolder and burn underground within the dense root structure of vegetation.

On January 7, hurricane-force Santa Ana winds caused the underground blaze to surface and spread, becoming known as the Palisades Fire.

By the numbers:

The Palisades Fire is considered one of the most destructive wildfires in Los Angeles history.

The fire burned 23,448 acres.

It destroyed approximately 6,800 structures and ravaged much of the Pacific Palisades community.

12 people were killed.

Rinderknecht pleaded not guilty to three federal charges: destruction of property by means of fire, arson affecting property used in interstate commerce, and timber set afire.

If convicted as charged, he faces up to 45 years behind bars.

The other side:

Rinderknecht is seeking reconsideration of an October detention order issued by a magistrate judge in Florida, where he was arrested.

Federal prosecutors are vehemently opposing his release, arguing he presents a significant risk to the community and is a flight risk.

The prosecution cites the following evidence in court papers filed Monday:

Flight Risk: Prosecutors argue Rinderknecht "has every incentive to flee," pointing to his "significant ties to France" (where he was raised and his parents live) and ties to Indonesia (where he recently expressed a desire to move). He is described as having limited ties to Los Angeles and unstable employment and housing.

Danger to Community: Prosecutors argue the defendant presents "an enormous danger" to the community, citing evidence that allegedly highlights his "feelings of despair and violent tendencies."

Erratic Behavior: Court papers detail Rinderknecht's behavior while staying with his sister in Florida last spring, which prosecutors described as "erratic." This allegedly included threatening to "burn his sister's house down," purchasing a firearm, and threatening to kill his brother-in-law. This led his sister's family to move out of their home for fear of their safety while he refused to leave.

Dig deeper:

Federal prosecutors allege that Rinderknecht was "agitated and angry" while working as an Uber driver on the evening of December 31, 2024, according to two passengers he drove.

Court papers allege that Rinderknecht, who once lived in the area, later drove toward Skull Rock Trailhead, parked, and walked up the trail.

Shortly before setting the fire, he allegedly used his iPhone to take videos at a nearby hilltop and listened repeatedly to a rap song whose music video included things being lit on fire.

Additionally, during a January 24 interview in Florida, Rinderknecht allegedly lied about his location when he first saw the fire.

Geolocation data from his phone carrier, prosecutors claim, showed he was standing in a clearing 30 feet from the fire as it grew, rather than near the bottom of a hiking trail where he claimed he was when he called 911.