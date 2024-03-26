Abortion pill case: Supreme Court to hear arguments over limiting mifepristone

The U.S. Supreme Court is set to hear arguments over limiting access to mifepristone, one of the two pills used in the most common type of abortion in the nation.

The decision to overturn Roe v. Wade two years ago had immediate political consequences, clearing the way for bans or severe restrictions on abortion in many Republican-led states.

If the court were to uphold restrictions on medication abortions, it could roil the election landscape in races for Congress and the presidency.

A decision from Tuesday’s arguments should come by late June. But no matter the outcome, the Supreme Court has not seen its last abortion case.

Legal battles are pending over state restrictions, and new federal limits are likely if former President Donald Trump, Republicans' presumptive nominee for 2024, returns to the White House. Trump has suggested that he’d support a national ban on abortions around 15 weeks of pregnancy.

What led to the restrictions?

FILE - In this photo illustration, packages of Mifepristone tablets are displayed at a family planning clinic on April 13, 2023, in Rockville, Maryland.

The Supreme Court overturned the constitutional right to an abortion in June 2022. That ruling has led to bans on abortion at all stages of pregnancy in 14 states, with some exceptions.

Abortion opponents filed their challenge to mifepristone the following November and initially won a sweeping ruling six months later, revoking the drug’s approval entirely. The appeals court left intact the FDA’s initial approval of mifepristone. But it would reverse changes regulators made in 2016 and 2021 that eased some conditions for administering the drug.

The justices blocked that ruling from taking effect while the case played out , though Justices Samuel Alito, the author of 2022’s decision overturning Roe, and Clarence Thomas said they would have allowed some restrictions to take effect while the case proceeded.

Next month, the justices will hear arguments over whether a federal law on emergency treatment at hospitals must include abortions, even in states that have otherwise banned them.

What is mifepristone?

Mifepristone (mifeprex), made by New York-based Danco Laboratories, is one of two drugs, along with misoprostol, used in medication abortions.

Mifepristone is taken first to dilate the cervix and block the hormone progesterone, which is needed to sustain a pregnancy. Misoprostol is taken 24 to 48 hours later, causing the uterus to contract and expel pregnancy tissue.

Mifepristone results in a completed abortion 97.4% of the time, according to U.S. studies cited in the FDA label.

But in 2.6% of cases, a surgical intervention is needed. And 0.7% of the time, the pregnancy continues.

That’s compared to a procedural abortion in a clinic, where the chance of the procedure failing to end a pregnancy "is extremely, extremely low," probably less than 0.1%, said Dr. Pratima Gupta, a board member for the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists.

Mifepristone was first approved in 2000 and, in 2016, the FDA approved a supplemental application based on data and information submitted by the drug manufacturer.

After reviewing that application, the agency said it determined the mifepristone is "safe and effective when used to terminate a pregnancy in accordance with the revised labeling."

Three years later, the FDA approved mifepristone tablets at 200 milligrams – a generic version of mifepristone.

