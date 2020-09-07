A dozen protesters arrested at demonstration in memory of Dijon Kizzee

article

A third consecutive night of protests outside the sheriff's South Los Angeles Station over the fatal shooting of Dijon Kizzee by deputies was underway Monday night.

Protesters chanted, "Every city, every town, burn the precincts to the ground" and "No cops, no prisons, total abolition."

A nearby El Pollo Loco was boarded up to guard against possible damage, according to FOX 11.

At least a dozen people were arrested during the course of the protests, two of whom were juveniles and were released to their parents, said Deputy Trina Schrader of the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Information Bureau.

The others were booked and "will remain in custody, until they go to Inglewood court Wednesday morning or get bailed out," Shrader said.

A conviction on that charge is a misdemeanor that carries a potential penalty of up to six months in jail and a fine up to $1,000.

Mari Matsuoka of the Revolution Club of Los Angeles said those arrested Sunday nights should be released. "This is an outrage. They were charged with `failure to disperse,' a citation.

"This is clearly politically motivated punishment."

"To those protesting at South LA Sheriff's Station: We support the community wanting to protest, to peacefully exercising their 1st Amendment rights.

However, we are concerned there are individuals from outside of the community, and state, wanting to incite riots," the sheriff's department tweeted.

"Those individuals have already committed acts of vandalism, looting and assaults utilizing rocks, pipes and mortars. Everyone's public safety is our priority. If you are in the area, please be aware of your surroundings so that you are not hurt by those inciting violence."

Sunday's demonstration was scheduled for 8:30 p.m.

A participant known as @desertborder tweeted that 50 people were on the sidewalk across from the sheriff's station when he arrived at 1310 W. Imperial Highway.

A similar demonstration at the same location the previous night was declared an unlawful assembly at 8:43 p.m. Saturday.

Around 6 p.m. Saturday, the crowd headed toward the Harbor (110) Freeway, blocking all northbound lanes at 6:30 p.m. for about an hour, facing off with California Highway Patrol officers.

No arrests were made though, according to an LASD official.

Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva went to the South L.A.sherrif's station Monday evening and told reporters that they made 13 arrests Sunday night, many of which were out-of-state agitators looking to incite a riot after pipes and bottles thrown, he said.

Villanueva said the LASD will not allow any protesters near their station and that any agitators looking to start violence will see a swift response from deputies.

Streets were blocked off in the area and multiple specialized Sheriff's Response Teams were mobilizing near the station, he said.

Kizzee was fatally shot Aug. 31 during a confrontation with deputies near West 109th Place and South Budlong Avenue.

Sheriff's officials said he was riding a bicycle in the area and deputies stopped him for an unspecified vehicle code violation. After he was stopped, he allegedly tried to run away.

"Our suspect was holding some items of clothing in his hands, punched one of the officers in the face and dropped the items in his hands," Lt.Brandon Dean said.

"The deputies noticed that inside the clothing items that he dropped was a black, semiautomatic handgun, at which time, a deputy-involved-shooting occurred."

The sheriff's department alleged that Kizzee "made a motion toward the firearm," while community activists have accused deputies of fatally shooting an unarmed man.

An attorney for the family alleges Kizzee was shot more than 20 times and in the back. The Los Angeles Times cited sources saying the involved deputies were a trainee and his supervisor.

There are also controversies surrounding the autopsy, with the inspector general saying he was not informed of the procedure despite specifically asking to be included, and Villanueva saying the man was trying to"distort reality."