97-year-old woman left behind in assisted-living facility during LA wildfire

A 97-year-old woman was left alone in her assisted living facility as Los Angeles County was burning in the Jan. 2025 wildfires.

What we know:

Dorothy Benesh, 97, was left behind in the Terraces at Park Marino. Her son, who was trying to check in on his mother, found out that no one at the facility was there to evacuate her.

"I went to her and the fire was outside the window and I said, ‘Mom, we’ve got to get out of here,'" Jim Benesh said.

Jim Benesh was able to get his mom out to safety as the assisted living facility ended up getting seriously damaged in the fire. But the news of Dorothy being left unattended prompted investigations.

What we don't know:

Investigators have not really concluded what went wrong in the assisted living facility's emergency protocol.

While the incident shed light on the broader concerns about the safety of seniors during wildfires, it is still unknown on why facility staff couldn't confirm Dorothy's safety sooner.