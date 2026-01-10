Overnight closures on 91 Freeway to begin Monday

The Brief Caltrans will conduct overnight closures on the 91 Freeway from Cerritos to Gardena from Jan.12-16. The closures are part of a sign rehabilitation project. The project is set to be completed by summer 2029.



Beginning Monday, 91 Freeway commuters can expect overnight closures for a nearly 15-mile stretch of the freeway for a sign rehabilitation project.

What we know:

The closures will impact areas from Cerritos to Gardena from Monday, Jan. 12 through Friday, Jan. 16 to install k-rails as part of a sign rehabilitation project.

The eastbound lanes of the freeway will be reduced to two lanes overnight between Vermont Avenue in Gardena and the 605 Freeway. Meanwhile, the westbound lanes will also be reduced to two lanes between Vermont Ave. and the 605 Freeway.

"There will be rolling overnight full closures at connectors and ramps at the contractor moves," Caltrans said. "Detour routes will be marked."

The $34 million project is set to upgrade roadside and overhead signs, lighting, as well as the restoration of highway plantings, replacement of guardrail and improvements for worker safety.

Timeline:

See a list of scheduled closures below.

Monday night, Jan. 12 through Thursday morning, Jan. 15

Eastbound 91 Freeway

Closure of up to three lanes on eastbound SR-91 from Vermont Avenue to I-710, from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Closure of up to three lanes on eastbound SR-91 from I-710 to I-605, from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Westbound 91 Freeway

Closure of up to three lanes on westbound SR-91 from Atlantic Avenue to Vermont Avenue from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m .

Closure of up to three lanes on westbound SR-91 from I-605 to Atlantic Avenue from 11 p.m. to 4 a.m.

Thursday night, Jan. 15 through Friday morning, Jan. 16

Eastbound 91 Freeway

Closure of up to three lanes on eastbound SR-91 from Vermont Avenue to I-710, from 9 p.m. to 4 a.m.

Closure of up to three lanes on eastbound SR-91 from I-710 to Orange County line at PM 20.7, from 10 p.m. to 4 a.m.

Westbound 91 Freeway

Closure of up to three lanes on westbound SR-91 from Atlantic Avenue to Vermont Avenue from 9 p.m. to 4 a.m .

Closure of up to three lanes on westbound SR-91 from Orange County line at PM 20.7 to Atlantic Avenue from 10 p.m. to 4 a.m.

Connector closures

The following connectors may be closed during work hours:

Monday night, Jan. 12 through Thursday morning, Jan. 15

Eastbound 91 Freeway

Eastbound SR-91 connector to northbound I-110 from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Eastbound SR-91 connector to southbound I-110 from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Eastbound SR-91 connector to southbound I-710 from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Eastbound SR-91 connector to northbound I-710 from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Eastbound SR-91 connector to southbound I-605 from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Eastbound SR-91 connector to northbound I-605 from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Eastbound SR-91 connector to northbound and southbound I-605 from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Westbound 91 Freeway

Westbound SR-91 connector to northbound I-110 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Westbound SR-91 connector to southbound I-110 from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m .

Westbound SR-91 connector to southbound I-110/I-405 from 11 p.m. to 4 a.m.

Westbound SR-91 connector to northbound and southbound I-710 from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Northbound 110 Freeway

Northbound I-110 connector to eastbound SR-91 closed from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Northbound I-110 connector to westbound SR-91 closed from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Southbound 110 Freeway

Southbound I-110 connector to westbound SR-91 closed from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Southbound I-110 connector to eastbound and westbound SR-91 closed from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Northbound I-605

Northbound I-605 connector to eastbound SR-91 closed from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Southbound I-605

Southbound I-605 connector to eastbound SR-91 closed from 11 p.m. to 4 a.m.

Southbound I-605 connector to westbound SR-91 closed from 8 p.m. to 4 a.m.

Northbound 710 Freeway

Northbound I-710 connector to westbound SR-91 closed from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Southbound 710 Freeway

Southbound I-710 connector to westbound SR-91 closed from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Thursday night, Jan. 15 through Friday morning, Jan. 16

Eastbound 91 Freeway

Eastbound SR-91 connector to northbound I-110 from 8 p.m. to 4 a.m.

Eastbound SR-91 connector to southbound I-110 from 8 p.m. to 4 a.m.

Eastbound SR-91 connector to southbound I-710 from 8 p.m. to 4 a.m.

Eastbound SR-91 connector to northbound I-710 from 10 p.m. to 4 a.m.

Eastbound SR-91 connector to southbound I-605 from 8 p.m. to 4 a.m.

Eastbound SR-91 connector to northbound I-605 from 10 p.m. to 4 a.m.

Eastbound SR-91 connector to northbound and southbound I-605 from 11 p.m. to 4 a.m.

Westbound 91 Freeway

Westbound SR-91 connector to northbound I-110 from 9 p.m. to 4 a.m.

Westbound SR-91 connector to southbound I-110 from 10 p.m. to 4 a.m .

Westbound SR-91 connector to southbound I-110/I-405 from 11 p.m. to 4 a.m.

Westbound SR-91 connector to northbound and southbound I-710 from 11 p.m. to 4 a.m.

Northbound 110 Freeway

Northbound I-110 connector to eastbound SR-91 closed from 11 p.m. to 4 a.m.

Northbound I-110 connector to westbound SR-91 closed from 8 p.m. to 4 a.m.

Southbound 110 Freeway

· Southbound I-110 connector to westbound SR-91 closed from 8 p.m. to 4 a.m.

· Southbound I-110 connector to eastbound and westbound SR-91 closed from 11 p.m. to 4 a.m.

Northbound 605 Freeway

Northbound I-605 connector to eastbound SR-91 closed from 8 p.m. to 4 a.m.

Southbound 605 Freeway

Southbound I-605 connector to eastbound SR-91 closed from 11 p.m. to 4 a.m.

Southbound I-605 connector to westbound SR-91 closed from 8 p.m. to 4 a.m.

Northbound 710 Freeway

Northbound I-710 connector to westbound SR-91 closed from 8 p.m. to 4 a.m.

Southbound 710 Freeway

Southbound I-710 connector to westbound SR-91 closed from 8 p.m. to 4 a.m.

On-ramp closures

The following on-ramps may be closed during work hours:

Monday night, Jan. 12 through Thursday morning, Jan. 15

Eastbound 91 Freeway

Eastbound Main Street from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Eastbound Avalon Boulevard from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Alameda Street from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Santa Fe Avenue from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Long Beach Boulevard from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Cherry Avenue from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Paramount Boulevard from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Downey Avenue from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Northbound and southbound Lakewood Boulevard from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Clark Avenue from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Bellflower Boulevard from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Studebaker Road from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Northbound and southbound Pioneer Boulevard from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Northbound and southbound Norwalk Boulevard from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Shoemaker Avenue from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Westbound 91 Freeway

Westbound Main Street from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Avalon Boulevard from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Central Avenue from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Long Beach Boulevard from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Atlantic Avenue from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Cherry Avenue from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Paramount Boulevard from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Downey Avenue from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Lakewood Boulevard from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Northbound Lakewood Boulevard from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Carmenita Avenue from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Thursday night, Jan. 15 through Friday morning, Jan. 16

Eastbound 91 Freeway

Eastbound Main Street from 8 p.m. to 4 a.m.

Eastbound Avalon Boulevard from 8 p.m. to 4 a.m.

Alameda Street from 8 p.m. to 4 a.m.

Santa Fe Avenue from 8 p.m. to 4 a.m.

Long Beach Boulevard from 8 p.m. to 4 a.m.

Cherry Avenue from 9 p.m. to 4 a.m.

Paramount Boulevard from 8 p.m. to 4 a.m.

Downey Avenue from 8 p.m. to 4 a.m.

Northbound and southbound Lakewood Boulevard from 8 p.m. to 4 a.m.

Clark Avenue from 8 p.m. to 4 a.m.

Bellflower Boulevard from 8 p.m. to 4 a.m.

Studebaker Road from 8 p.m. to 4 a.m.

Northbound and southbound Pioneer Boulevard from 8 p.m. to 4 a.m.

Northbound and southbound Norwalk Boulevard from 8 p.m. to 4 a.m.

Shoemaker Avenue from 8 p.m. to 4 a.m.

Westbound 91 Freeway

Westbound Main Street from 8 p.m. to 4 a.m.

Avalon Boulevard from 8 p.m. to 4 a.m.

Central Avenue from 8 p.m. to 4 a.m.

Long Beach Boulevard from 8 p.m. to 4 a.m.

Atlantic Avenue from 8 p.m. to 4 a.m.

Cherry Avenue from 8 p.m. to 4 a.m.

Paramount Boulevard from 8 p.m. to 4 a.m.

Downey Avenue from 8 p.m. to 4 a.m.

Lakewood Boulevard from 9 p.m. to 4 a.m.

Northbound Lakewood Boulevard from 8 p.m. to 4 a.m.

Carmenita Avenue from 8 p.m. to 4 a.m.

Off-ramp closures

The following off-ramps may be closed during work hours:

Monday night, Jan. 12 through Thursday morning, Jan. 15

Eastbound 91 Freeway

Main Street from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Avalon Boulevard from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Central Avenue from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Wilmington Ave from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Acacia Avenue from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Alameda Street from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Santa Fe Avenue from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Long Beach Boulevard from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Cherry Avenue from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Paramount Boulevard from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Downey Avenue from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Lakewood Boulevard from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Southbound Pioneer Boulevard from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Norwalk Boulevard from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Bloomfield Avenue from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Carmenita Avenue from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Westbound 91 Freeway

Westbound Main Street from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Avalon Boulevard from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Wilmington Ave from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Alameda Street/Santa Fe Ave from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Long Beach Boulevard from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Atlantic Avenue from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Cherry Avenue from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Paramount Boulevard from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Downey Avenue from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Lakewood Boulevard from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Clark Avenue from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Artesia Avenue from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Carmenita Avenue from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Thursday night, Jan. 15 through Friday morning, Jan. 16

Eastbound 91 Freeway

Main Street from 8 p.m. to 4 a.m.

Avalon Boulevard from 8 p.m. to 4 a.m.

Central Avenue from 8 p.m. to 4 a.m.

Wilmington Ave from 8 p.m. to 4 a.m.

Acacia Avenue from 8 p.m. to 4 a.m.

Alameda Street from 8 p.m. to 4 a.m.

Santa Fe Avenue from 8 p.m. to 4 a.m.

Long Beach Boulevard from 8 p.m. to 4 a.m.

Cherry Avenue from 9 p.m. to 4 a.m.

Paramount Boulevard from 11 p.m. to 4 a.m.

Downey Avenue from 8 p.m. to 4 a.m.

Lakewood Boulevard from 10 p.m. to 4 a.m.

Southbound Pioneer Boulevard from 9 p.m. to 4 a.m.

Norwalk Boulevard from 8 p.m. to 4 a.m.

Bloomfield Avenue from 9 p.m. to 4 a.m.

Carmenita Avenue from 8 p.m. to 4 a.m.

Westbound 91 Freeway

Westbound Main Street from 8 p.m. to 4 a.m.

Avalon Boulevard from 8 p.m. to 4 a.m.

Wilmington Ave from 8 p.m. to 4 a.m.

Alameda Street/Santa Fe Ave from 9 p.m. to 4 a.m.

Long Beach Boulevard from 8 p.m. to 4 a.m.

Atlantic Avenue from 10 p.m. to 4 a.m.

Cherry Avenue from 8 p.m. to 4 a.m.

Paramount Boulevard from 8 p.m. to 4 a.m.

Downey Avenue from 8 p.m. to 4 a.m.

Lakewood Boulevard from 8 p.m. to 4 a.m.

Clark Avenue from 8 p.m. to 4 a.m.

Artesia Avenue from 8 p.m. to 4 a.m.

Carmenita Avenue from 8 p.m. to 4 a.m.

What's next:

The project is set to be completed by summer 2029.