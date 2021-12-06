9-year-old girl among 3 people shot in Wilmington

article

A shooting left a young girl and two others hurt in Wilmington.

The Los Angeles Fire Department (LAFD) and Police Department (LAPD) responded to a call in the 1400 block of East Denni Street a little after 4:45 p.m. Monday.

Emergency crews tell FOX 11 the shooting injured the following people:

9-year-old girl, per LAFD

Male teenager, Hispanic, exact age not provided, per LAPD

Woman, age not provided, per LAPD

Officials did not release the health conditions of the three people shot in Wilmington.

The shooting suspect's identity has not been released as of Monday night.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

