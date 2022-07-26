$830M Jackpot: Winning Mega Millions numbers drawn

The numbers in Tuesday evening's draw of the multi-state Mega Millions lottery are 7, 29, 60, 63, 66 and the Mega number is 15.

The estimated jackpot is $830 million, the fourth-largest lottery jackpot in U.S. history.

The drawing was the 29th since the last time a ticket with all six numbers was sold.

The odds of matching all five numbers and the Mega number is 1 in 302,575,350, according to the California Lottery. The overall chance of winning a prize is 1 in 24.

The Mega Millions game is played in 45 states, the District of Columbia and U.S. Virgin Islands.

The jackpot is the largest since a $1.05 billion jackpot won on Jan. 22, 2021. The U.S. record jackpot is $1.586 billion for the Jan. 13, 2016 Powerball draw. The $1.537 billion jackpot for the Oct. 23, 2018 Mega Millions game is second.