8,000 gallons of diesel fuel spills after tanker truck overturns on freeway onramp near Wilmington

A double-tanker big rig hauling thousands of gallons of diesel fuel overturned Friday on an onramp to the 110 Freeway in the Wilmington area, spilling part of its cargo but resulting in no injuries, authorities said.

The rig overturned about 12:55 p.m. on the Harry Bridges Boulevard onramp, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

"The big rig double tanker was carrying a total load of 8,000 gallons diesel fuel cargo when it overturned on the freeway onramp," Brian Humphrey of the LAFD said. "The leak from one compromised tank has stopped, as the tank contents are now below the `tear' in that ... tank."

Firefighters contained the spilled diesel fuel, but about 200 gallons of the liquid may have entered the storm drain system before they arrived on scene, Humphrey said. It was unknown how many gallons spilled.

The onramp was closed, along with the Nos. 3 and 4 northbound freeway lanes, while crews worked to clear the scene.

