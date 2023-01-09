8 people, including 5 Boy Scouts, rescued from rising rivers in Angeles National Forest

Crews rescued a group of Boy Scouts who were trapped between two rising river crossings in the Angeles National Forest Sunday, according to the LASD Montrose Search and Rescue team.

Authorities responded to an emergency beacon at Big Tujunga Canyon near Stoneyvale Campground, where they located three adults and five young boys 700 feet down a canyon bottom.

Crews with search and rescue were able to access the group by going down into the canyon and creating a makeshift zip line between two trees. The children and three adults were able to cross using the rope as a safety line, officials said.

"More rescue team members arrived and helped all eight people get across. After a few more river crossings, all were wet and cold but we were back safe at the rescue trucks. By 3:30 AM rescuers called it a night," officials captioned the post.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ Photo: LASD - Montrose Search and Rescue Team

"The dads might have some explaining to do with some moms, while the boys ended up with an unforgettable story," the post read.

The swiftwater rescue comes as more rain is soaking Southern California Monday and Tuesday, prompting a flood watch for large parts of Los Angeles, Orange, San Bernardino, Riverside, and Ventura counties.

The flood watch will be in effect from late Monday through Tuesday evening for the Los Angeles County coast, mountains, downtown Los Angeles, the San Fernando, Santa Clarita, San Gabriel and Antelope valleys and inland areas including Hollywood, Compton, Long Beach, Pomona, Downey, Norwalk, East Los Angeles, Culver City, Lakewood and Beverly Hills.

It is also in effect in Orange County's coastal areas, inland areas including Santa Ana, Anaheim, Garden Grove, Irvine, Orange, Fullerton and Mission Viejo, and the Santa Ana Mountains and foothills.