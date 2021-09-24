8 hurt, including children and LAPD officers, in multiple-vehicle wreck in South Los Angeles

article

Several people were hurt in a multiple-vehicle wreck in the South Los Angeles area Friday night.

The Los Angeles Fire Department responded to a call of a crash in the 10600 block of South Central Avenue around 8 p.m.

A total of eight people suffered minor injuries. Below is a breakdown of the people hurt in the crash:

LAPD officers

2 children

4 civilians

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

