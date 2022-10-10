8 hospitalized after pickup truck crashes into Rialto Stater Bros. store

Eight people were hurt after an elderly woman accidentally drove her truck into a Stater Bros. store in Rialto Monday morning.

According to the Rialto Police Department, the driver, 74-year-old Deloris Jones, crashed into the front of the store located at 168 E. Baseline Road around 9:46 a.m.

An investigation revealed Jones was trying to park her truck in a handicap space in front of the store when she got distracted and mistakenly put her foot on the accelerator instead of the brake.

That's when the truck plowed into the business, crashing into multiple cash registers, officials said.

Eight people who were in the immediate area when the crash happened were taken to local hospitals for treatment of various injuries. Police said at this time none of the injuries appear to be life-threatening and all are expected to recover.

Jones, who was the only person inside the truck, was among the injured. Alcohol is not considered a factor at this time, authorities said.

Anyone who may have information about this incident can contact Traffic Sergeant Dan Smith at (909) 644-6025. Witnesses can also anonymously report information through WeTip at (800) 782-7463.



