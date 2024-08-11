8 hospitalized after multi-car crash in Inglewood

Eight people were hospitalized Sunday after a multi-car crash in Inglewood, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

The crash happened around noon Sunday at La Cienega and Fairview boulevards.

Of the 13 total people evaluated, eight people were taken to the hospital, according to authorities.

Nine others at the scene declined to be taken to the hospital.

The genders and ages of the victims were not immediately available.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

No further details were immediately available.