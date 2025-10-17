8 hospitalized after 110 Freeway pileup crash

The Brief A multi-vehicle crash occurred just after midnight Friday on the southbound 110 Freeway near El Segundo Boulevard. Eight people were hospitalized, but none of the injuries sustained in the collision are believed to be life-threatening. The California Highway Patrol is investigating the cause of the crash, including whether speed or impairment were contributing factors.



Eight people were hospitalized Friday following a multi-vehicle collision on the southbound 110 Freeway near El Segundo Boulevard, according to the California Highway Patrol.

What we know:

The crash was reported just after midnight and involved at least three vehicles — a Toyota RAV4, a Honda Civic, and two Lexus SUVs.

Initial reports indicated one vehicle overturned, trapping several occupants. Los Angeles Fire Department (LAFD) crews worked to free the trapped passengers.

None of the injuries were reported as life-threatening, according to the CHP.

CHP units shut down several lanes for rescue operations, but all lanes were reopened around 1:30 a.m. after tow trucks removed the damaged vehicles.

What we don't know:

The CHP is investigating the cause of the crash.

Authorities are working to determine whether impairment or excessive speed were factors in the collision.