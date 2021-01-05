77-year-old woman with medical issues missing from Thousand Palms found safe

A 77-year-old woman with underlying medical issues was found safe Tuesday evening after going missing in Thousand Palms, authorities said.

The Riverside County Sheriff's Department reported Tuesday evening --about an hour after circulating Dionicia Renteria's photograph on social media -- that she had been located, but no additional details were provided.

Dionicia Renteria was last seen Monday at about 9 p.m. in the 31000 block of Arbor Real, according to the Riverside County Sheriff's Department.

Renteria suffers from unspecified medical issues that may cause her to become disoriented, sheriff's officials said.

Anybody with information about Renteria's whereabouts is asked to call the sheriff's department at 800-950-2444.

