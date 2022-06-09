77-year-old man killed by hit-and-run driver in Thousand Oaks

Authorities are searching for a hit-and-run driver wanted in connection with a deadly crash in Thousand Oaks.

It happened Tuesday around 8:40 p.m. at a crosswalk on Thousand Oaks Boulevard just west of Clay Court.

According to the Ventura County Sheriff's Office, the 77-year-old victim was waiting to cross Thousand Oaks Boulevard with a group of people when he was hit by a white sedan.

Evidence at the scene indicated that the sedan was traveling eastbound on Thousand Oaks Boulevard.

A witness told authorities the sedan stopped briefly just past the crosswalk before fleeing the scene.

The victim was taken to the hospital where he later died from his injuries. His identity has not been released at this time.

Anyone who witnessed this crash or has any information is urged to contact Senior Traffic Investigator Marcos Moreno at 805-947-8289.