73-year-old man killed in 8-vehicle crash in Garden Grove

A 73-year-old Westminster man has been killed in an eight-vehicle collision in Garden Grove, police said.

The crash occurred at 5:54 p.m. Saturday on the 12100 block of Lewis Street, according to Garden Grove police officer John Yergler.

The man, a pedestrian, was pronounced dead at the scene. Yergler said. His name was being withheld.

No further details about the collision were released.

Officers said alcohol or drugs did not appear to be a factor in the collision although the investigation is continuing.