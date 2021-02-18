7 boats catch fire following reports of explosion at Dana Point Harbor

article

Seven boats caught fire Thursday morning after reports of an explosion in Dana Point Harbor, fire officials said.

Fire officials responded to the west basin cove side of the harbor around 9:35 a.m. The fire was swiftly put out and it appears all of the boaters have been accounted for.

One person was assessed by firefighter-paramedics and declined to be transported to the hospital.

Orange County Fire Authority posted a video shared by a witness on Twitter, who reported an explosion.

Investigators are en route to determine the cause of the fire.

