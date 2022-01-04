60 flights canceled at LAX Tuesday, thousands more worldwide

A wave of flight cancellations tied to the latest surge in COVID cases continued to affect Southland airports Tuesday.

Los Angeles International Airport listed 61 canceled flights at midday Tuesday, with another 10 flights canceled at Hollywood/Burbank Airport, eight at Orange County's John Wayne Airport and five at Long Beach Airport, according to those airports' respective websites.

According to the tracking site FlightAware.com, 3,164 flights were canceled around the world on Tuesday, with 1,433 involving flights into or out of the United States.

Thousand of worldwide flights have been canceled on a daily basis since last week, with daily cancellations at LAX sometimes exceeding 100 flights.

The scrapped flights are largely blamed on airline staffing shortages caused by the latest surge in COVID-19 cases fueled by the Omicron variant. Weather issues were also causing some of the cancellations.

Airport officials advise travelers to check their flight status online before going to the airport.

