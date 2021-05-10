5 transported to hospital after possible chemical exposure in Pico Rivera

article

Five people in the Pico Rivera area were transported to the hospital Monday afternoon following a possible chemical exposure, fire authorities said.

The incident was reported at approximately 1:18 p.m. in the 8000 block of Kellam Lane, located near Echo Park and Bellevue avenues.

All five adults transported reported only minor complaints, according to the LA County Fire Department.

Fire officials said there are no evacuations of surrounding homes. Instead, they asked residents in the immediate area to stay inside and remain clear of the incident.

"So thankful that all who were exposed are in stable condition," Los Angeles County Supervisor Hilda Solis wrote on Twitter. "My office is continuing to monitor this situation on the ground and in touch with members of the surrounding community."

Additional details were not immediately available.