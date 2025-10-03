5 teens charged in Simi Valley movie theater assaults

The Brief Five juveniles have been charged in connection with an assault in a Simi Valley movie theater parking lot. Three of the teens face hate crime allegations, and two are charged for a second incident at the same location. All five are scheduled to be arraigned on October 10, 2025, at the Ventura County Juvenile Justice Center.



Five juveniles have been charged in connection with an assault that occurred in a Simi Valley movie theater parking lot on August 1.

Two of the teens also face charges related to a separate incident in the same location in May.

What we know:

Ventura County District Attorney Erik Nasarenko announced that five juveniles have been charged for their alleged actions during a series of assaults in a Simi Valley movie theater parking lot.

The charges stem from an incident on August 1 that involved three separate victims.

Three of the teens face a felony charge of assault with force likely to produce great bodily injury, with a special allegation of a hate crime for each.

A fourth juvenile has been charged with felony assault, as well as misdemeanor criminal threats and misdemeanor battery.

The fifth minor is also charged with misdemeanor criminal threats and misdemeanor battery.

Two of the minors are 16 years old, and three are 17. Their names have not been released due to their ages.

Additionally, two of the five teens have been charged for a separate altercation that took place in the same parking lot on May 30.

What they're saying:

Nasarenko stated, "Hate crimes spread fear, division and violence throughout an entire community. Our office is committed to holding these youth accountable and ensuring that justice is delivered for the victims and our community."

What's next:

All five juveniles are scheduled to be arraigned on October 10.

The arraignment will take place at the Ventura County Juvenile Justice Center in Oxnard.