4 teens arrested after violent assault outside Simi Valley movie theater

The Brief Four teen suspects have been arrested for battery following a physical altercation between two groups of teenagers at Regal Plaza in Simi Valley. Two 18-year-olds were identified as victims, with injuries including a possible concussion, a chipped tooth, and minor cuts. The investigation is ongoing, with the possibility of additional charges and suspects being identified.



Police are investigating an assault involving multiple teenagers outside a movie theater in Simi Valley Friday night.

What we know:

The assault, which was caught on camera, happened on Aug. 1 outside Regal Cinemas located at 2751 Tapo Canyon Road.

According to police, the incident involved two groups of teens who got into a fight.

Responding officers contacted multiple teens at the scene. One 18-year-old was identified as a possible victim due to a minor injury to his mouth, police said, but at the time he did not identify himself as a victim of a crime.

Police said that another 18-year-old contacted police the next day saying he was a victim of the assault.

Injuries between both victims included a possible concussion, a chipped tooth, and minor cuts and abrasions, according to police.

What's next:

Based on statements from those involved and video evidence, four teens were identified and later arrested for battery.

The investigation is ongoing.

Police are investigating what led up to the altercation and whether it was a hate crime.