5 teenagers struck by hit-and-run driver on Mulholland Drive; driver sought

Authorities are searching for the driver accused of plowing into a group of teenagers in the Hollywood Hills, injuring five people.

The crash occurred about 9:05 p.m. outside 7080 W. Mulholland Drive, Los Angeles Fire Department spokeswoman Margaret Stewart said.

A 19-year-old man and a 16-year-old girl were transported to a hospital in critical condition, Stewart said. Three people with minor injuries declined to go to the hospital.

The driver of the car failed to stop and render assistance, said Officer T. Noland of the Los Angeles Police Department's West Traffic Bureau.

The car was described as "possibly a white Honda Civic."

The two patients taken to Cedars Sinai Medical Center in critical condition are expected to survive, she said. Officers went to the hospital to speak with the patients.

The investigation will include a search for surveillance video, Noland said.

