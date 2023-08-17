5 LA taco stands hit by armed robbers in less than 2 hours

At least five taco trucks were robbed overnight by the same group of suspects in a crime spree that lasted just under two hours, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Not only were the taco stands robbed, but the suspects robbed each employee individually as well, at times pointing guns at their heads and other times pushing and shoving the victims.

Authorities said cash was taken at all locations plus at least one iPhone.

It all started at 9:40 p.m. in the area near 3rd and Bixel in the Echo Park area. Then five minutes later, the same suspects in the same getaway vehicle - a white Honda - hit the taco stand at Union and Shatto. Just after 11 p.m., the taco stand at 5936 Santa Monica was robbed, then less than ten minutes later another taco truck at Alvarado and Glendale. The crime spree ended around 11:30 p.m. with the robbery of the last taco stand at 9th and Broadway.

Authorities are looking for three men, two who were armed with guns plus the getaway driver.

Anyone with information is asked to call police.