5 LA County Board of Supervisors will be women for the first time in history

For the first time in history, the LA County Board of Supervisors will be run by five women. Thanks to the victory by State Senator Holly Mitchell over LA City Councilman Herb Wesson.

The Five Little Kings and now Queens….

Strange sounding, if true, footnote to the history of Los Angeles, as five of the most powerful locally elected politicians are all women.

For the first time in history, all of the LA County Board of Supervisors will be female, Holy Mitchell, State Senator for California’s 30th district will lead the 2nd Supervisorial District after beating former Councilmember Herb Wesson.

The Board now has five women of very different backgrounds: an African American from Crenshaw, the daughter of Mexican and Nicaraguan immigrants, the first member of the LGBT community on the board, a staunch republican, and a left-leaning member of one of the most progressive political families in the nation.

Who are they, and why are they so powerful?

