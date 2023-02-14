5 Freeway to close for overnight work in La Mirada

California transportation officials announced Tuesday that parts of the 5 Freeway in the La Mirada/Buena Park area will be closed overnight on certain evenings this week and next week to re-stripe and shift traffic lanes.

The closures are scheduled from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. on the following nights:

On Thursday, Feb. 16; Tuesday, Feb. 21; and Wednesday, Feb. 22:

-- All northbound I-5 lanes will be closed from Artesia Boulevard to Carmenita Road on-ramp. Motorists should detour on westbound Artesia Boulevard to north Carmenita Road to I-5.

-- Northbound Valley View Avenue and Artesia Boulevard on-ramps will be closed.

-- The westbound 91 connector to northbound I-5 will be closed.

(Getty Images)

On Thursday, Feb. 23:

-- All northbound I-5 lanes closed from Beach Boulevard to Valley View Avenue. Motorists should detour north on Auto Center Drive, north on Western Avenue, west on Artesia Boulevard and north on Firestone Boulevard to the Valley View Avenue on-ramp.

-- Northbound Beach Boulevard and Artesia Boulevard on-ramps will be closed.

-- Westbound 91 connector to northbound I-5 closed.

On Friday, Feb. 24:

-- Three right lanes of the northbound 5 will be closed from state Route 91 to Artesia Boulevard.

-- The westbound 91 connector to northbound I-5 will be closed.

-- Beach Boulevard on- and off-ramps will be closed.

The northbound lanes will be shifted to the right (east) into their final configuration and in alignment with lanes on the Orange County side of the county line. The effort is part of the I-5 Valley View Avenue interchange reconstruction, which in turn is part of the I-5 freeway widening project between I-605 and the Orange County line.

Caltrans suggests an alternate route of westbound 91 to northbound I- 605 to northbound I-5.

Caltrans noted that the closures are subject to change.