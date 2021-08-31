5 Freeway crash: Overturned big rig closes 5 northbound lanes

A crash involving an overturned big rig Tuesday blocked the northbound 5 Freeway north of the 134 Freeway in the Glendale area.

The crash was reported shortly after 11 a.m. near the Western Avenue offramp from the northbound 5 Freeway, according to the California Highway Patrol.

(FOX 11)

The northbound freeway lanes were closed in the area while crews worked to clear the scene, an effort that was continuing nearly an hour afterward. It was unclear if anyone was hurt.

The circumstances of the crash were under investigation.

CNS contributed to this report.