5 Freeway crash kills Caltrans worker picking up trash in San Clemente

A Caltrans worker was fatally struck by a tow truck Monday while trying to pick up trash on the San Diego (5) Freeway in San Clemente.

The crash happened about 9:35 a.m. on the northbound side of the freeway just north of Avenue Palizado, according to California Highway Patrol Officer B. Kinsey.

Two Caltrans workers had pulled over to the right shoulder of the freeway to pick up some debris when a freeway service patrol tow truck driver veered off the road onto the shoulder and slammed into the Caltrans vehicle and ran over the worker, Kinsey said.

The worker was later identified as 55-year-old Alexander Rodish, who had worked with Caltrans since 2021.

It was unknown why the tow truck driver veered off the road, but he was taken to Mission Hospital following the crash for minor injuries, Kinsey said.

The force of the collision launched the Caltrans vehicle into the air and over a curb where it struck a Nissan Rogue driving up the onramp, Kinsey said.

The Nissan driver sustained minor injuries as did the other Caltrans worker, Kinsey said.