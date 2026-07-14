6 arrested at Santa Monica Pier in spiny lobster poaching crackdown

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Photo courtesy California Department of Fish and Wildlife

The Brief State wildlife officials arrested six suspects at the Santa Monica Pier for illegally harvesting out-of-season spiny lobsters. Wardens used K9 units to find 34 hidden lobsters—including critical egg-bearing females—which were successfully returned to the ocean alive. Officials have not yet released their identities or scheduled arraignment dates.



State wildlife officials on Tuesday announced major enforcement action against out-of-season spiny lobster poachers operating in Santa Monica Bay.

What we know:

Game wardens from across Southern California recently launched a coordinated effort to intercept lobster poachers at the Santa Monica Pier.

According to the California Department of Fish and Wildlife (CDFW), the suspects used sophisticated measures to conceal their illegal catch.

Wildlife officers deployed specially trained canines to sniff out the shellfish, discovering them hidden inside duffel bags, backpacks, vehicles, and even a baby stroller.

In total, 34 lobsters were seized.

The catch included several egg-bearing females, which are vital to the local marine ecosystem. CDFW officials noted that individual females carry eggs for roughly 10 weeks and can produce between 50,000 and 800,000 eggs annually.

The six individuals were arrested for a variety of violations, including taking lobster out of season, exceeding daily bag limits, taking undersized lobster, taking lobster by hook and line, and possessing more than triple the daily bag limit.

They face penalties of up to $1,000 per violation, up to one year in jail, or both.

What we don't know:

State officials have not yet released the names or arraignment details of the six individuals arrested during the operation.

It's alsos unclear exactly how long this specific poaching ring had been operating out of the Santa Monica Pier before wardens intervened.

What they're saying:

"Although the spiny lobster season closed on March 18, that has not deterred those who choose to violate the law," the CDFW stated.

In a social media post detailing the operation, the agency added: "The suspects involved took sophisticated measures to conceal their activities but despite their best efforts, wildlife officers identified and apprehended those involved. The loss of an egg-bearing female lobster can have a substantial impact on the health of the lobster fishery and directly impacts legal anglers."

What's next:

The six suspects will face formal charges in court for the numerous wildlife violations.

Meanwhile, CDFW wardens are expected to maintain a heightened presence in Southern California bays to protect the fishery during the closed season, as the high commercial value of the species—with wholesale prices easily topping $12 per pound—continues to attract illegal harvesters.

What you can do:

Members of the public can actively help protect local marine life by reporting wildlife crimes in progress.

You can call the CALTIP hotline 24/7 at 888-334-CALTIP (888-334-2258) or submit information via the free "tip411" smartphone application.

All reports can be made anonymously, and tipsters may be eligible for a cash reward.